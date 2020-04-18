2,570 Total Oklahomans Test Positive For Coronavirus; 139 Total Virus-Related Deaths Reported, OSDH Says
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - A total of 2,570 Oklahomans have tested positive for the coronavirus according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The Health Department's situation update also reported three more deaths since Friday bringing the state's total number of virus-related deaths are up to 139.
As of Saturday, 68 counties have reported at least one case of COVID-19.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is partnering with Oklahoma State University (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma (OU) to offer additional testing sites in Tulsa. Information for the OSU site can be found here. Information about the OU site will be announced as it becomes available.
A list of other testing sites in the state can be found here.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
|Confirmed Positive Cases
|2,570
|*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date
|32,966
|*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date
|35,561
|**Currently Hospitalized
|307
|Total Cumulative Hospitalizations
|554
|Deaths in the Past 24 hours
|3
|Total Cumulative Deaths
|139
Earlier, Stitt announced people coming from six states will have to quarantine themselves for two weeks. These states are Louisiana, Washington, California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
For travelers who are returning from a Level 3 Travel Health Notice region, the state health department asks that they stay at home, monitor their health and practice social distancing within the home.
The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.
The state coronavirus hotline is open 24 hours and the number is 877-215-8336 or 211. For a list of coronavirus (COVID-19) links and resources, click here.
For an ongoing list of coronavirus (COVID-19)-related closings, cancellations and postponements, click here.