Rollout Of Stimulus Checks Begins But May Take Longer For Others
Saturday, April 18th 2020, 6:40 PM CDT
Updated:
The stimulus checks began rolling out this week for those who filed income taxes for 2018 and 2019, but according to experts, non-filers will have to wait a few more weeks to receive their checks.
Sean Voskuhl of AARP said those who are on social security retirement or disability will receive their payment sometime in early May.
The Internal Revenue Service announced Saturday that recipients of VA benefits will receive the economic impact payment with no further action needed on their part.
Those who haven't received the stimulus check can visit the IRS’ website and click on "get my payment” to get updated information on when it should arrive.