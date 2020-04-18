OU Health Sciences Center Researchers In Early Stages Of Possible COVID-19 Vaccine
More than 35,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Only seven percent out of the more than 35,000 have been positive.
The virus has claimed 139 lives statewide.
Doctors here in Oklahoma are working to research every aspect of the coronavirus.
Researchers at the OU Health Sciences Center have three projects up and running right now to find a vaccine for COVID-19. Out of the three projects, one of them has developed a possible vaccine but is still in the early stages.
“We are doing preclinical studies looking at the safety and if the vaccine will build antibodies that can neutralize the virus, which is what you need if you are going to have protections against COVID-19,” OU Health Sciences Center Vice President of Research Dr. James Tomasek said.
Dr. Tomasek pointed out the importance of having different avenues in research.
“To find which of these will work and which will be more effective,” Dr. Tomasek said. “Matter of fact, the best case scenario is to get a number of these that can move forward because some will be better in certain populations than others.”