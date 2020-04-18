News
Adair County Man Dies In One-Car Accident
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that claimed a man who died on the side of a highway in Adair County.
Authorities said 46-year-old Billy Dale Glenn of Bunch was driving his truck southbound on U.S. Highway 59 when one of the truck's tires blew out.
Glenn veered off of the roadway and slammed into a ditch.
Investigators said after hitting the ditch, Glenn's vehicle spun "an unknown number of times."
Glenn was transported to Stilwell Hospital where medical personnel pronounced him dead.
According to OHP, Glenn did not wear a seatbelt.
Glenn's condition is still under investigation.