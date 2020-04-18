Friends Remember Death Of Comedian And Youth Advocate Lavell Harris
People across Oklahoma are mourning the loss of beloved comedian Lavell Harris, who was also known as “Velly Vel.”
Close friends said Harris was known to light up a room with a joke.
But Harris’ mission was not to make people laugh. He founded the non-profit Save Our Youth Foundation which helps children across the state who are victims of abuse.
Michael Wall was one of those victims.
“He saved my life as far as that goes,” Wall said. “He was the key factors and savior in my life as far as changing my life around."
Wall said Harris took him and may other adults and children under his wing for years.
Harris’ death still doesn't feel real to Wall.
"When I got off the stage, the first think he did was hug me and tell me he was proud of me,” Wall said with tears in his eyes.
Save Our Youth Foundation Vice President Sandra Gibens witnessed Harris touching thousands of lives across the state. He was like a brother to her.
"He was all about giving people the same opportunity he had,” Gibbens said. “I wish he knew the legacy I left here. He always said I am just nothing. I am just a vessel to help somebody."
Gibens said Harris will be remembered well after his death.
"He was all about helping others, whether it was SOY, whether it was his children or grand children at the football field,” Gibens said. “He was always about going out there and doing something. There will never be another ‘Velly Vel.’”
Harris is survived by his wife and five children.
Gibens said friends and family are planning a small viewing this Friday. There will also be a celebration of life for Harris when the safer at home order is lifted.