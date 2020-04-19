Kloots wrote on April 1 on Instagram that her husband, with whom she shares a 10-month old son named Elvis, was sick. The couple was told Cordero had pneumonia at the end of March, but Kloots explained he was tested for COVID-19, as it was believed he was misdiagnosed. Since then she has been posting regular updates about her husband on the platform, encouraging her followers to sing and dance for him each afternoon using the hashtag #wakeupnick.