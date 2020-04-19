Fewer Than One Percent Of COVID-19 Cases In Oklahoma Are Children
There are 2,599 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma. Fewer than one percent of them are children ages zero to four.
A pediatric doctor at OU Children’s Hospital said if a child does get the virus, there is a slim possibility that they will need to be hospitalized and even less of a chance for them to go to intensive care.
“For children, a vast majority of them will either have no symptoms at all or their symptoms will be mild,” OU Medicine Chair of Pediatrics Dr. Morris Gessouroun said.
While a child may not get the virus or have a severe case of it, Dr. Gessouroun said it is important to not let your guard down.
OU Children's Hospital they aren’t taking any chances with the risk of spreading the virus.
“We are limiting patients to one visitor to be with them during their hospital stay,” Dr. Gessouroun said.
Dr. Gessouroun noted that it is important to maintain social distancing and have good hygiene to keep the virus from making its way to vulnerable populations.