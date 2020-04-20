This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: 

  • Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes

 

 

 

  • CBS Sports college football writer Dennis Dodd weighs in on the status of the college football season

 

  • Dusty Dvoracek joins the Blitz as the guys preview the NFL Draft

 

  • Former OU linebacker Kenneth Murray joins Dusty Dvoracek to discuss the upcoming NFL Draft

 

 

  • BLITZ VAULT: Looking back on the first Thunder playoff game

 

 

  • OU, OSU, TU & ORU basketball update

 