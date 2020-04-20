Sport
Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: April 19
Monday, April 20th 2020, 12:56 AM CDT
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz:
- Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes
- CBS Sports college football writer Dennis Dodd weighs in on the status of the college football season
- Dusty Dvoracek joins the Blitz as the guys preview the NFL Draft
- Former OU linebacker Kenneth Murray joins Dusty Dvoracek to discuss the upcoming NFL Draft
- BLITZ VAULT: Looking back on the first Thunder playoff game
- OU, OSU, TU & ORU basketball update