Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Rape
Monday, April 20th 2020, 4:01 AM CDT
TULSA - A Tulsa man is in jail and is accused of raping one of his neighbors.
Officials said Kevin Williams was arrested Sunday after a neighbor said he came into the house where she lived and raped her.
The victim was taken to the hospital where she was interviewed by deputies.
Williams was then arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail.
Williams claimed the encounter was consensual.
Williams is being held in the Tulsa County Jail on $100,000 bond.