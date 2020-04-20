Tulsa Area Leaders To Give Update On Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
TULSA - On Monday, Tulsa area leaders will hold another news conference to update the public about the local impact from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Tulsa Health Department, City and Council officials, and the Tulsa Regional Chamber will all be taking part in Monday's news conference.
The news conference will be held online due to physical distancing.
It's scheduled to begin Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. on the City of Tulsa Facebook page.
News On 6 will also live stream the news conference.
As of Monday morning, there are 411 positive cases of COVID-19 in Tulsa County, with 22 deaths.
Late last week, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced furloughs through the end of the calendar year for city employees.
That's due to sales tax collections being significantly down due to the pandemic.
The mayor said the furloughs will impact over 1,000 people, and it includes him as well.