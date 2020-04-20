News
Tulsa Police Search For Driver Accused Of Hitting Man
Monday, April 20th 2020, 5:42 AM CDT
TULSA - Tulsa Police are looking for a driver who they said hit another man with a truck near Admiral and Garnett.
Police said this happened at the Ivy Place Apartments around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning.
They said a man was walking with his girlfriend when the woman’s ex-boyfriend hit him with the truck.
The ex-boyfriend then drove away and hasn’t been seen since.
Officers said the truck was described as a white Ford F-350 that was stolen last week.
The victim went to the hospital with leg injuries, and he was also having some breathing problems but he’s expected to be OK.
Call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS if you know where he is. And you can remain anonymous.