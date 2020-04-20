Temps currently in the upper 40s will reach the mid-70s this afternoon before a weak front nears the northern third of the state in conjunction with a small upper level impulse moving into the Missouri Valley. This will bring a slight chance for a few showers or storms near the highway 412 corridor region, including the Tulsa metro. If these storms do form, one or two could be strong with some nickel hail and wind gusts near 60 mph. Any storms that do form this afternoon should end with the loss of daytime heating. Our next weather maker continues to be a powerful upper level system currently near the west coast that will bring rain and thunderstorms back across the eastern OK Wednesday. Most of tomorrow should be fine for eastern sections while a few storms will become likely across northwestern OK late Tuesday evening. These storms will blossom into one or more storm complexes and move eastward into our area by Wednesday morning with additional storm development likely through Wednesday midday and afternoon. The location of the upper level system combined with adequate moisture should bring chances for heavy rainfall along with some severe thunderstorm potential. Higher chances for severe weather may end up slightly south of the metro, mostly along the I-40 corridor region into southern OK and north Texas due to some positioning of important features.