New Stimulus Plan Would Boost Small Business Loan Program
A new stimulus plan that would put more money into loans for small businesses could head to the Senate Monday.
The new deal includes $350 billion to boost the now-drained loan program for small businesses--including those here in Oklahoma.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin expects the White House and democrats will reach a deal.
The Paycheck Protection Program ran out of money last week, and lawmakers have been rushing to increase the program as more businesses are trying to apply.
Democrats want to expand how the money can be used to include funding programs like SNAP and local governments.
In addition to payroll money, the latest deal may also include money to help hospitals and increased COVID-19 testing.
If it's approved in the Senate, it would go before the House on Tuesday and then head to President Trump for his signature on Wednesday.