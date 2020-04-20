News
New Coronavirus (COVID-19) Testing Sites Open In Tulsa
TULSA - COVID-19 testing is expanding in Oklahoma--with two new testing sites opening in Tulsa on Monday.
Both the OSU Medical Center and the OU-Tulsa campus will offer drive-thru testing sites, allowing an increase in testing capacity in the Tulsa area.
Governor Kevin Stitt said you don't need a doctor's referral to get tested at the new sites.
However, you do need to show symptoms, or have had contact with someone who has tested positive.
Symptoms include a temperature above 100.4 degrees, cough, and shortness of breath.
Both OSU Medical Center and the OU-Tulsa campus drive-thru testing sites are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5p.m.
The state health department said Tulsa Health officials will help coordinate efforts at the new locations.
If you have any questions about those testing sites, or to schedule an appointment, call 211.