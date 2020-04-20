A total of 2,680 Oklahomans have tested positive for COVID-19 and a total of 143 virus-related deaths have been reported, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Monday.

Three more deaths were reported on Monday. One death happened in the last 24 hours and the two others died between April 12 to 16.

Two men aged 65 or older died in Cleveland County. One man aged 50 to 64 died in Caddo County.

A total of 561 Oklahomans have been hospitalized by the virus. As of Friday, 307 people were hospitalized on Friday.

State health officials said 1,441 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus, according to a chart released Friday. The state health department said the meaning of recovered is someone who is currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after the onset/report of the virus.

Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order April 2 declaring a health emergency in all 77 Oklahoma counties. On April 1, he amended an earlier emergency declaration to close all non-essential businesses in all 77 counties.