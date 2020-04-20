2,680 Total Oklahomans Test Positive For Coronavirus; 143 Total Virus-Related Deaths Reported, Health Officials Say
A total of 2,680 Oklahomans have tested positive for COVID-19 and a total of 143 virus-related deaths have been reported, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Monday.
Three more deaths were reported on Monday. One death happened in the last 24 hours and the two others died between April 12 to 16.
Two men aged 65 or older died in Cleveland County. One man aged 50 to 64 died in Caddo County.
A total of 561 Oklahomans have been hospitalized by the virus. As of Friday, 307 people were hospitalized on Friday.
State health officials said 1,441 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus, according to a chart released Friday. The state health department said the meaning of recovered is someone who is currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after the onset/report of the virus.
Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order April 2 declaring a health emergency in all 77 Oklahoma counties. On April 1, he amended an earlier emergency declaration to close all non-essential businesses in all 77 counties.
More: Gov. Stitt Declares Health Emergency To Strengthen State's Coronavirus Response
As of Monday, 68 counties have reported at least one COVID-19 case.
Oklahoma County has the most cases with 561 and the most deaths in the state with 23. Tulsa County has the second most cases with 411 and the second most deaths with 22. Cleveland County has the third most cases with 312 and the third most deaths with 21.
As of Friday, a total number of 31,155 tests have returned negative. This includes state testing and private lab testing since February.
Earlier, Stitt announced people coming from six states will have to quarantine themselves for two weeks. These states are Louisiana, Washington, California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
For travelers who are returning from a Level 3 Travel Health Notice region, the state health department asks that they stay at home, monitor their health and practice social distancing within the home.
The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.
The state coronavirus hotline is open 24 hours and the number is 877-215-8336 or 211. For a list of coronavirus (COVID-19) links and resources, click here.
For an ongoing list of coronavirus (COVID-19)-related closings, cancellations and postponements, click here.