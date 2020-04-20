Protesters Hold 'Back To Work' Rally In Downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - People have gathered for a rolling rally in downtown Tulsa.
It's organized by a group called "OK Back 2 Work," which says it wants to see Oklahoma businesses back open by no later than May 1st. Organizer Lori Gracey says businesses should be able to reopen on their own, saying she believes businesses can return to work safely so they can earn a living while protecting people at the same time.
She says the group would like to see everything reopen across the state by May 1st. In a press release, OK Back 2 Work says quote
"We do not buy the lie that Oklahomans must choose between working or keeping our most vulnerable citizens safe."
The group says rallies are organized in Tulsa along with Oklahoma City. They want to encourage people to rally at city halls across the state on Monday.
Gracey says the decision to have a rolling rally was to respect people's distance but says if people want to get out of their cars, that is their personal choice to rally in that way, too.