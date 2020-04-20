TULSA, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa and the Tulsa Regional Chamber announced the creation of the Mayor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Committee on Monday.

The committee will help guide Tulsa’s economic recovery "while also identifying long-term opportunities for growth" as Tulsa responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we manage a public health crisis using guidance from independent local public health experts, so too will we rely upon guidance from some of the best minds in Tulsa’s private sector to recover from this economic crisis,” said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum. “I am very grateful for these Tulsans stepping up with their time and expertise across a broad array of industries. Working together, we will work to restore Tulsa’s economy while protecting public health.”

Mayor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Committee:

 

Steve Bradshaw, Bank of Oklahoma

Chet Cadieux, QuikTrip

Gerry Clancy, University of Tulsa

Carlin Conner, SemGroup (retired)

Kevin Gross, Hillcrest Medical Center

Marilyn Ihloff, Ihloff Salon & Day Spa

Ben Kimbro, Tulsa City Council

Dave Kollmann, Flintco

Paula Marshall, Bama Foods

Josh Miller, George Kaiser Family Foundation

Steve Mitchell, Argonaut Private Equity

Mike Neal, Tulsa Regional Chamber

Elliot Nelson, McNellie’s Group

Jeff Nowlin, Ascension St. John

Erik Olund, American Airlines

Pete Patel, Promise Hotels

Anja Rogers, Senior Star Living

Larry Rooney, Manhattan Construction

Peggy Simmons, American Electric Power

Casey Sparks, ASM Global

Barry Steichen, Saint Francis Health System

Kathy Taylor, Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation

Rose Washington, Tulsa Economic Development Corp.