Tulsa Mayor Announces Economic Recovery Advisory Committee
TULSA, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa and the Tulsa Regional Chamber announced the creation of the Mayor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Committee on Monday.
The committee will help guide Tulsa’s economic recovery "while also identifying long-term opportunities for growth" as Tulsa responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we manage a public health crisis using guidance from independent local public health experts, so too will we rely upon guidance from some of the best minds in Tulsa’s private sector to recover from this economic crisis,” said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum. “I am very grateful for these Tulsans stepping up with their time and expertise across a broad array of industries. Working together, we will work to restore Tulsa’s economy while protecting public health.”
Mayor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Committee:
Steve Bradshaw, Bank of Oklahoma
Chet Cadieux, QuikTrip
Gerry Clancy, University of Tulsa
Carlin Conner, SemGroup (retired)
Kevin Gross, Hillcrest Medical Center
Marilyn Ihloff, Ihloff Salon & Day Spa
Ben Kimbro, Tulsa City Council
Dave Kollmann, Flintco
Paula Marshall, Bama Foods
Josh Miller, George Kaiser Family Foundation
Steve Mitchell, Argonaut Private Equity
Mike Neal, Tulsa Regional Chamber
Elliot Nelson, McNellie’s Group
Jeff Nowlin, Ascension St. John
Erik Olund, American Airlines
Pete Patel, Promise Hotels
Anja Rogers, Senior Star Living
Larry Rooney, Manhattan Construction
Peggy Simmons, American Electric Power
Casey Sparks, ASM Global
Barry Steichen, Saint Francis Health System
Kathy Taylor, Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation
Rose Washington, Tulsa Economic Development Corp.