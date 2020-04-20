Oklahoma Blood Institute Seeking Donations From Recovered COVID-19 Patients
TULSA, Oklahoma - Plasma infusions from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 seem to be working according to The Oklahoma Blood Institute.
So, OBI is asking recovered patients to consider donating plasma. So far 25 patients have donated and some say it's just the right thing to do.
Skip Wrightsman is back to normal, three weeks after a COVID-19 diagnosis. He says the morning it started - he felt fine.
"Within 30-45 minutes I have a fever of 101, shivering and couldn't stop and was having trouble breathing," said Wrightsman.
He spent 5 days in intensive care at Hillcrest South. His wife was kept away, isolated to protect her and she didn't catch it. Now fully recovered he says he's thankful.
"I certainly believe God had a lot to do with this, and He had a purpose for me, and maybe this was it," said Wrightsman.
He donated two units of his plasma, to help COVID patients in critical condition. He was there as one of those patients went home from the hospital.
"And he was in much worse shape than I was, and to see him come out was a blessing," said Wrightsman.
The plasma that OBI collects goes to patients who otherwise might die. J
John Armitage MD, Oklahoma Blood Institute CEO: 2 "We feel like it's going right to the sickest of our friends and neighbors who need the help, and it's the best thing going in terms of therapy," said John Armitage MD and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute CEO.
Armitage says plasma shows lots of promise as a treatment, but it's limited by supply because only recovered patients can donate.
Each unit of plasma can help three patients, at least. The results come quickly and are being studied by hospitals across the country. Donors in Tulsa can give at both the Oklahoma Blood Institute and the American Red Cross.