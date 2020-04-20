Nurse Claims Someone Is Using Her Pictures To Raise Money For COVID-19
A former Tulsa nurse says someone is using pictures of her to create a fake Facebook page to raise money for COVID-19.
Kaytlin Cupp says she and her friends have reported the fake profile to Facebook more than 200 times in hopes of getting it removed.
Kaytlin says she found a fake profile that used a picture of her in her scrubs.
When she confronted the person online, she says they demanded money from her and then stepped up the fraud by also using Kaytlin’s name.
“They found pictures of me in my stethoscope and started to message people,” says Cupp. “Just basically using the fact that I look like a nurse to try to get money out of this pandemic right now.”
Kaytlin says she messaged the person running the fake page, and that person demanded money for their COVID campaign.
Kaytlin says the person claimed they had three family members die from a COVID-19 and needed money.
She says when she wouldn’t give them money, they not only kept using Kaytlin’s picture but also began using her name, her Facebook bio information and even more of Kaytlin’s pictures.
“I would comment on their profile and tag my friends so they could find the profile and they would comment back to my friends, being honest saying I’ll delete it when I get some money, says Cupp.
Kaytlin says she wants Facebook to remove the fake page.
“I feel very very violated,” says Cupp.
To better protect yourself, keep your social media pages private so only people you know can see your information.
Pick difficult passwords and change them frequently and also if something like this happens, report it immediately.
Kaytlin says she’s passionate about being a nurse and helping people and is frustrated someone would try to take advantage of that.
“We can help in other ways,” says Cupp. “You don’t have to steal our information and our pictures. I just hope they start to realize that it’s affecting other people too. It breaks my heart that there are People using this pandemic in that way.”
Kaytlin says she reports the fake profile to Facebook every single day.