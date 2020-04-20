Farmers Struggle Across The Country, Some In Oklahoma Adapt
Rancher Angela Faughteberry said she's worked hard to build her business in Mayes County.
“I started farming in Texas on family land when I was 10. My passion just continued to grow from there and it never left me when I got older,” Faughtenberry said.
She said she owns 413 farms and raises grass fed chicken, pork and eggs. She sells to restaurants across Green Country, but with businesses closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her farm is also impacted.
"Right now, I am just in a holding pattern to see where my production line goes. I am mostly hedged with restaurants, so it is really day to day,” Faughtenberry said.
Faughtenberry said she’s now having to shift from selling to restaurants and sell to more families. She’s said convincing those families to buy local is no easy task.
“We are your neighbors. if we had just a louder voice to share and let those families known we are here to serve them,” Faughtenberry said.
Cattle ranchers are also losing profit. Oklahoma State University released a new study -- saying the cattle industry has lost about $13.6 billion this year.
News On 6 spoke to Dale Peterson who owns Welch Stockyards. He said the loss is due to ranchers selling their cattle at lower costs with little to no profit.
“It's very substantial, and it’s very devastating. The strong will survive, but it will be tough to overcome,” Peterson said.
Faughtenberry said people can help local ranchers by buying from them directly or supporting restaurants that use their products.
"We are here, we are growing, and we are a safe source to rely on for such a time as this," said Faughtenberry.
Faughtenberry said she delivers all orders every Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Dallas - Fort Worth. You can buy 413 far products by clicking here.
