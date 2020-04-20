Salvation Army Opens Temporary Homeless Shelter To Follow CDC Guidelines
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Salvation Army opened a new temporary homeless shelter as a way to make sure their clients are able to follow CDC guidelines.
Monday, they moved people into the old Juvenile Justice Center.
"Heard they shut it down and now they're doing something more positive with the building. Helping people out in society and the streets that don’t have anywhere to go. Therefore, I just thought it's a good thing for everybody," said Chris Richardson.
Richardson is one of 55 men who moved into the shelter.
He said everyone sent there will have their own private room as a way to help social distance. Richardson said the new location is a chance for a fresh start in a building he knows well.
"It kind of put a smile on my face you know what I'm saying. All because when I was a kid I used to get in trouble and I would be sent to the juvenile center and I came in here," said Richardson.
The Salvation Army said the new emergency shelter is crucial to help with overcrowding.
"We all know about the need to maintain social distance. Typically, the homeless tend to congregate together," said Salvation Army of Tulsa area commander Major Mark Harwell.
He said by staying in groups, the homeless put themselves at higher risk for getting and spreading COVID-19.
"They're not able to frequently access, as often as we might go to the restroom, and wash our hands. They don't always have access," said Harwell.