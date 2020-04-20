PSO Makes Adjustments For Employees, Customers During State's Coronavirus Outbreak
TULSA, Oklahoma - Public Service Company of Oklahoma is trying to help ease the burden the coronavirus (COVID-19) is taking on its customers and employees.
One of the first things PSO said they did after COVID-19 hit Oklahoma is figure out a temporary solution for their customers when it came to paying their bills.
"We have suspended disconnection for non-pay for the time being. We know that people have a lot on their minds right now and having to worry about reliable electricity or even having power would be a big distraction right now. It would take them away from the important things they need to be doing which is focusing on their family and their own safety and health," said Stan Whiteford, with PSO.
The company said their employees don't have to go into homes to do business, so they have been trying to do what they can to keep crews safe when they are in contact with people. No visitors are allowed in PSO buildings right now and the company said social distancing measures are being taken.
"For the most part, everybody who can work from home is working from home, obviously not everyone can do that. Obviously our field employees, the line crews, the services, all of those types of people still have to get in their trucks and go out and respond to situations as they arise," said Whiteford, "We have done our best to provide them with PPE."
PSO said they are also working to get grant money in the hands of organizations that are helping families struggling because of the virus.
"We helped facilitate a $50,000 grant to the Tulsa COVID-19 Response Team, a $20,000 grant to the Salvation Army in Lawton, several others as well," said Whiteford.
If you can’t pay your bill PSO is asking for you to call and tell them so they can help you work out a payment plan.