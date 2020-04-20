Tulsa Public Schools Discuss Indian Education Proposal, Graduation Ceremonies
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Public Schools revealed new details about graduation plans and the status of his Indian education program.
The TPS board discussed many topics Monday night including the updates on COVID-19 and the end of the school year.
The Indian Education Program proposal is the result of months of community and small group meetings aimed at giving the more than 3000 Native American students at TPS the best program possible.
Earlier this year, Indian Education program leaders were concerned their positions would be cut due to declining student enrollment which means less federal funding.
The district also dealt with a $20 million budget shortfall.
But the Cherokee Nation increased its funding from tag sales to help, and committees came up with a new proposal for the program.
The plan includes 6 resource advisors, 6 teacher assistants, 30 after school tutors, 1 Native American literature teacher, and 2 clerical support employees.
The school district also recapped how their COVID-19 response has going, including that distance learning is going very well.
In terms of graduation, they said they're working to make sure the Class of 2020 have a celebratory experience. Students have been collaborating on options and they prefer an in-person graduation.
That decision will be made on May 15, and if social distancing restrictions are lifted, they'll have an in-person celebration in July.
If they're not lifted by May 15, they will have a virtual graduation in June.
They also discussed setting up a Class of 2020 Facebook page to share accomplishments and pen pal program to say thanks to teachers and give advice to younger students.
“A member of our team said it was the district tackling an enormous, unexpected, historic and unprecedented global crisis,” said Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist, “and bringing structure and order to chaos."
The school district is also planning on giving out learning packets for the last 2 weeks of school and hosting virtual celebrations.