Domestic Violence Cases Increase As People Follow Safer-At-Home Orders, Counselors Say
TULSA - As families across Green Country continue to follow safer-at-home orders, domestic violence counselors say they’re hearing about more cases of violence at home.
Leaders at DVIS, or Domestic Violence Intervention Services says they’ve had slight increases in call volume and protective orders, but still not as many as they expected.
CEO Tracey Lyall says she believes domestic violence is happening at even higher rates than we know, but some people don’t realize DVIS is considered an essential business and don’t know who or where they can turn to.
Lyall says the heightened stress mixed with people staying at home can flare up emotions.
“This may really result in people with some severe injuries and likely some lifelong trauma so that’s why we’ve really made an effort to reach out,” says Lyall.
If you need help, you can call the DVIS 24 hour helpline at 918-743-5763 and you can also reach out to local law enforcement.