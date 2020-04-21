New Speculation Regarding Health Of North Korean Leader Kim Jung Un
There's new speculation surrounding the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
According to South Korea's government, Kim Jong Un seemed to be handling business as usual after rumors spread that he was in fragile condition after undergoing surgery.
This comes after Kim missed the country's most important holiday, honoring his late grandfather on April 15th.
However, he had presided over a meeting just four days before, talking about COVID-19 prevention.
Late Monday night, a US. official said the White House had information that Kim may have undergone surgery and that complications may have led to his poor health.
So far there hasn't been confirmation from Korean officials.
North Korea's parliament met on Sunday without Kim and during the meeting officials reiterated that North Korea has not yet recorded a case of COVID-19.