President Trump Temporarily Suspends Immigration Into US Due To Coronavirus Outbreak
President Trump says he is temporarily suspending immigration into the U.S. in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise across the country, but in some areas, officials believe it's safe to begin resuming normal activities.
Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee have unveiled plans to ease their state's stay-at-home restrictions.
State parks in Texas have already reopened and so have beaches in Florida. In other states, there are signs of growing impatience with the lockdown orders.
Protesters gathered in at least half a dozen state capitols on Monday demanding an end to stay at home orders.
"Instead of waiting for the perfect vaccine, which is going to take a long time to get, and it won't be perfect, just like flu vaccines are never perfect. At this point, we need to be able to be given the choice to get out and start living our lives again,” said Arizona resident, Kristen Jones.
Experts say returning to normal life will depend on the availability of widespread COVID-19 testing, especially in hard-hit areas.