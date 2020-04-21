News
Governor Stitt Amends Executive Order To Clarify Medical Procedures
Governor Kevin Stitt has now issued amendments to an Executive order and Executive Memo clarifying Minor Medical Procedures.
The amendments were issued Monday with one clarifying that medical providers and facilities with enough protective gear can resume minor medical procedures and non-emergency dental procedures on April 30th. The other says that elective surgeries can resume on April 24th.
The amendment also shields health care workers from civil lawsuits amid the COVID-19 outbreak.