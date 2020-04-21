OSDH: 2,807 Total Oklahomans Test Positive For Coronavirus; 164 Total Virus-Related Deaths Reported
A total of 2,807 Oklahomans have tested positive for the coronavirus and a total of 164 virus-related deaths have been reported, the Oklahoma State Department of Health said Tuesday.
Twenty-one more deaths have been reported since Monday. Five deaths occurred within the last 24 hours and 16 deaths happened between April 14 to 19.
Four people died in Delaware County; a man and a woman aged 50 to 64 and two men aged 65 or older.
Four people died in Washington County; two women and two men aged 65 or older.
Four people died in Wagoner County; a woman aged 50 to 64, two men and one woman aged 65 or older.
Three people died Tulsa County; a woman and a man aged 50 to 64 and a man aged 65 or older.
Two people died in Kay County; a woman aged 50 to 64 and a woman aged 65 or older.
One woman aged 50 to 64 died in Oklahoma County. One woman aged 65 or older died in Greer County. One man aged 50 to 64 died in Bryan County. One man aged 65 or older died in Comanche County.
A total of 588 Oklahomans have been hospitalized and as of Tuesday, 346 patients are currently hospitalized.
Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order April 2 declaring a health emergency in all 77 Oklahoma counties. On April 1, he amended an earlier emergency declaration to close all non-essential businesses in all 77 counties.
More: Gov. Stitt Declares Health Emergency To Strengthen State's Coronavirus Response
As of Tuesday, 69 counties have reported at least one COVID-19 case.
Oklahoma County has the most cases in the state with 590. Tulsa County has the second most cases with 432. Cleveland County has the third most cases with 345.
Tulsa County has the most deaths in the state with 25. Oklahoma County has the second most deaths with 24. Cleveland County has the third most deaths with 23.
As of Tuesday, a total number of 41,537 tests have returned negative. This includes state testing and private lab testing since February.
Earlier, Stitt announced people coming from six states will have to quarantine themselves for two weeks. These states are Louisiana, Washington, California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
For travelers who are returning from a Level 3 Travel Health Notice region, the state health department asks that they stay at home, monitor their health and practice social distancing within the home.
The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.
The state coronavirus hotline is open 24 hours and the number is 877-215-8336 or 211. For a list of coronavirus (COVID-19) links and resources, click here.
For an ongoing list of coronavirus (COVID-19)-related closings, cancellations and postponements, click here.