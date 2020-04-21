As of Tuesday, 69 counties have reported at least one COVID-19 case.

Oklahoma County has the most cases in the state with 590. Tulsa County has the second most cases with 432. Cleveland County has the third most cases with 345.

Tulsa County has the most deaths in the state with 25. Oklahoma County has the second most deaths with 24. Cleveland County has the third most deaths with 23.

As of Tuesday, a total number of 41,537 tests have returned negative. This includes state testing and private lab testing since February.

