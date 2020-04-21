News
Utica Park Clinic Doctor Claims Gloves Not Necessary For The Public
Tuesday, April 21st 2020, 11:08 AM CDT
If you've been to the grocery store recently, you've probably seen a lot of people wearing masks and gloves. While masks are fine, if worn and handled properly, gloves are not necessary.
Doctor Emily Grewe-Nelson with Utica Park Clinic said a lot of health care professionals share the same opinion: the general public should not be wearing gloves. The reason is that most people are not using them appropriately.
She said gloves are used to avoid cross-contamination in hospitals, meaning doctors are constantly changing gloves when going from patient to patient.
"What we're seeing out in public is the equivalent if I were to wear the same pair of gloves all day for every patient, and that's pretty gross. We definitely want to avoid that."
Doctor Grewe-Nelson said you're better off just washing your hands and using hand sanitizer once you get back in your car after an essential trip.