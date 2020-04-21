Two tribal nations have reached an agreement with the state and Gov. Kevin Stitt over the gaming compact dispute, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

The Otoe-Missouria Tribe and the Comanche Nation have reached a settlement resolving all claims and counterclaims in the gaming compact dispute, according to a joint motion for leave of court filing.

The two tribes were named plaintiff/intervenor in a federal lawsuit filed by the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations against the State of Oklahoma and Stitt in his official capacity as governor.  

The lawsuit was filed after Stitt wanted to renegotiate the terms of the gaming compact when the compact expired. The tribes filed the lawsuit and claimed the compact automatically renewed. 

The documents did not disclose the terms of the settlement. 

