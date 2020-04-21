News
Tulsa Police: 1 Dead After Domestic Fight
Tuesday, April 21st 2020
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police said they're investigating a Tulsa homicide that took place April 21.
Officers said a person was found dead in the street next to a vehicle near the area of East Virgin Street and North Wheeling Avenue.
Police said the event started as a fight between a woman's brother and her boyfriend. They said the brother shot the boyfriend while he was sitting in a car.
Officers said they later found 12 shell casings and learned the suspect is driving a 2000s' model blue four-door Mercedes.
Officers haven't released names of anyone involved at this time.
