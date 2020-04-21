Oklahomans Who Filed for Unemployment Facing Several Issues
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahomans filing for unemployment benefits are hitting frustrating snags.
Many people say they're not seeing their money, or if they do, they can’t spend it.
Some are spending hours on the phone and reaching out to state legislators, trying desperately to find answers to these problems, so they can pay their bills.
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said receiving a debit card is the primary way people get their unemployment benefits.
The state uses a New Jersey-based company called "Conduent" to issue what's called a "Way2Go" card.
News On 6 has received messages like this one from Chelsea saying "...double transactions have been made on just about anywhere you use the card, and there is money missing without a trace..."
Stephen wrote, "my wife and I have had to go on unemployment. The entirety of our benefits have just vanished. Initially when the first deposits reached us we attempted to make payments on our bills within 2-3 days the payments were reversed."
"It's just a waiting game at this point,” Carolyn Thompson said.
Thompson emailed News On 6 saying, "I feel like a voice in the wilderness."
OESC released this statement:
“OESC is aware of the issues surrounding the use, access to funds, and surcharges associated with the prepaid debit cards issued to unemployment insurance claimants. We, too, are frustrated that individuals are experiencing these issues and we are working toward a quick resolution. The problems are being addressed this morning and alternatives are being considered to ensure Oklahomans eligible for unemployment benefits are able to receive and utilize these funds without further delay. Our primary goal is resolving this matter in a way that is beneficial to our claimants.”
The state's website encourages people to call Conduent. Thompson said she's been on the phone for hours each day since early this month. She said she can see online that she has been receiving unemployment money, but said she can't pay her bills because her debit card hasn't come in the mail yet.
"Last night I broke down in tears because of the frustration of knowing I could pay my bills if I just had the debit card to do so,” Thompson said.
The state recommends anyone with debit card issues call Conduent directly for help. That number is (866) 320-8699. News On 6 called a media representative for the company for comment, but did not immediately hear back.