“OESC is aware of the issues surrounding the use, access to funds, and surcharges associated with the prepaid debit cards issued to unemployment insurance claimants. We, too, are frustrated that individuals are experiencing these issues and we are working toward a quick resolution. The problems are being addressed this morning and alternatives are being considered to ensure Oklahomans eligible for unemployment benefits are able to receive and utilize these funds without further delay. Our primary goal is resolving this matter in a way that is beneficial to our claimants.”