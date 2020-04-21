Tulsa Businesses Owners Find Difficulty In Complicated Loan Process
TULSA, Oklahoma - One Tulsa business owner is worried they won't get the financial help they need before the money is gone while also dealing with ongoing business costs during the pandemic.
William Franklin said COVID-19 forced him to close the doors of his downtown store, Decopolis. Now he’s trying to adapt like many other stores. He said between the construction at a new location near 11th and Peoria, and filling out loan paperwork, he's even more busy than normal.
"We kind of hear through the grapevine if you filled out the loan at this time now, they've changed what the qualifications are, so you'll have to fill it out again," said Franklin.
He said he's filed for six loans, between federal, state, and the city. He said each one gets more confusing with paperwork and forms.
"If you've fallen through the crack you don't know. Because I've actually had people from some of the loan places call and ask us if we've filled out a loan yet. It's like yes we did and it's kind of disconcerting that you don't know that we did," said Franklin.
He said he also tried to apply for the national chamber business loan.
"They said it would go online at 2 o'clock. We tried to get in and the website crashed and then we kept trying an hour later and an hour later and it was just a mess. And then I guess they closed it after that," said Franklin.
He said what's frustrating is not knowing if you've been approved, denied, or if the money ran out before his forms were even looked at.