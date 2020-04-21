Tulsa Artist Does Online Concerts, Contributes To Musician Relief Fund
It's been a long time since local musician Morgan Ganem has performed in Tulsa or sang for an audience anywhere.
Ganem has performed at the BOK Center, Caine's Ballroom, and other places across Green Country as a singer and D.J. He said what he misses most about performing is the people.
"That's what we do - is connect to people on a personal level. We haven't been able to do that since COVID-19," Ganem said.
Ganem said he and other artists have lost thousands of dollars in income because of canceled concerts.
He's now joined the nationwide relief fund called "MusiCares,” which is part of the Recording Academy, by holding his own concert online.
"I thought I could do something just like that but here locally," Ganem said.
He says his concert will be with other well-known artists -- including Tony Orlando and Sam Harris. All the money raised goes directly to people struggling in the music community. It will also be a family affair. Ganem and his dad are performing together in their band, Rogues Five.
"Music is part of all of us, it something that brings us all together, but somebody has to produce that music, somebody has to perform that music," I. J. Ganem said.
You can watch the concert live tomorrow evening at 7 p.m. on Ganem's Facebook page, you can find that link here.
If you want to make a donation to the MusicCares relief fund, you can click here.