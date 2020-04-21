New Tulsa Sites Offer Free COVID-19 Testing For General Public
TULSA, Oklahoma - Four sites in Tulsa now offer free COVID-19 testing for the general public, making tests accessible for large numbers of people for the first time.
Three of the test sites opened Monday. The other site, at the Tulsa Health Department, has conducted limited testing for people with multiple symptoms or exposure to people who have tested positive.
The Veterans Administration is also offering testing at the Tulsa clinic.
Anyone with just one symptom can be tested, after completing a screening by telephone or an online form. One of the clinics offers testing for first responders without symptoms.
Testing sites are located on the OU Schusterman Campus at 41st and Yale, at the OSU Health Sciences Center at 1700 Southwest Blvd, and on the north parking lot of Walmart at 81st and Lewis. The Health Department refers people to their location once an appointment is made. None of the sites charge for testing.
The Earnest Childers Tulsa VA Clinic at 9322 E 41st Street offers free testing for veterans.
All the clinics use nasal swab testing, conducted in a drive-up setting, where patients remain in their cars for the process. The tests at Walmart are self-administered, under supervision. The Walmart test site provides tests for first responders without any symptoms.
All the sites require a phone call first, for a screening and appointment.
OSU Center for Health Sciences
Monday - Friday, 8 am - 5 pm
Appointments: (918) 599-5300
OU Tulsa
Monday - Friday 8 am - 5 pm
Appointments: 918) 619-4980
Wal-Mart
Daily 9 am - 4 pm
Appointments: 800-635-8611
Online: www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com
Tulsa Health Department
Appointments: (918) 582-9355
Veterans Administration Earnest Childers Tulsa VA Clinic
Appointments: 1-888-397-8387