By invoking a World War II-era public health law, officials at the U.S.-Mexico border have also been expelling thousands of unauthorized migrants and asylum-seekers, including unaccompanied migrant children, who are afforded extra legal safeguards under U.S. anti-trafficking and immigration laws.

Through these restrictions, which were also renewed on Monday, the U.S., for the first time since the creation of the nation's asylum and refugee regime in 1980, has stopped offering protection to those who claim fear of persecution in their home countries.

U.S. Immigration and Citizenship Services has suspended in-person appointments at all its field offices, preventing green card holders from naturalizing and becoming U.S. citizens.

It's unclear under which legal authorities the president will issue the order. Mr. Trump has previously invoked his broad authority under U.S. immigration law to ban foreigners by proclamation if he determines their entry could be "detrimental to the interests" of the U.S. That was the legal justification behind his administration's travel ban upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018, as well as a directive last year banning the entry of would-be immigrants whom officials determine won't be able to afford health insurance or medical treatment in the U.S.

Doug Rand, a former Obama administration official who co-founded a company that helps immigrants file green card and citizenship petitions, said the administration is likely to cite that same provision in U.S. immigration law to justify the new order. "It's a blunt instrument, and every time they pick it up, they swing it even harder," he told CBS News.

Rand said the fact that Mr. Trump announced the new restrictions won't apply to temporary work visas shows the expected policy is part of the administration's concerted efforts to severely limit immigration. "At this point, there can be not doubt that Trump is using the pandemic as a pretext to make the most aggressive attempt to change the face of America," he said.

"This is basically just applying the Muslim ban expansion to the entire world," Rand added.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not respond to requests to elaborate on the expected restrictions, which Mr. Trump first previewed late Monday on Twitter.