"Our hearts go out to the spellers who won't get their final shot at winning because of the pandemic and the difficult decisions it is prompting us to make," said Kimble. "They are now part of a widely expanding group of children and adults who are missing out on opportunities due to the coronavirus."

The program, which began in 1925, had only previously canceled the national finals during World War II from 1943-1945, said the organization. The 2021 finals are currently scheduled to take place from June 1-3 2021.

Last year, the Spelling Bee ended in an unprecedented way — with the organizers crowning eight spellers as co-champions. The students all spelled the final 47 words correctly in the historic bee and earned the full $50,000 cash prize.

The Spelling Bee is now added to an increasingly expanding list of events and activities pushed due to the pandemic. Movie premieres, professional sports, music festivals and major cultural events, such as the famed Munich Oktoberfest, have all been canceled or postponed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.