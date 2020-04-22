Big Brothers Big Sisters Recruiting Efforts Impacted By Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
Big Brothers Big Sisters said their recruiting efforts are taking a hit because of COVID-19, and there’s a dire need to bring in more mentors for children.
Big Brothers Big Sisters said spring is usually when they do a lot of fundraising and recruiting.
The nonprofit has more than 100 children waiting to be paired with mentors, but the pandemic drastically slowed down their recruiting efforts.
Tulsa area director Nellie Kelly said they want people to know you can still apply and the program is still moving forward by transitioning everything online - including interviews and meetings between Bigs and Littles.
All of the 375 current mentors are meeting virtually with their Littles right now because, Kelly said, this is a time when kids need mentors the most.
“They need somebody consistent and that cares and when they’re not in school, that need only increases” said Kelly.
