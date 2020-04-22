City Of Tulsa Facing Budget Gap Due To Coronavirus (COVID-19); More Testing Sites Open
As of Wednesday morning, there are 2,807 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oklahoma, and 164 deaths.
In Tulsa county, there are 432 positive cases and 25 deaths.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum will be presenting his proposed budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year to the City Council Wednesday at 5 p.m.
The presentation will be virtual due to physical distancing.
The City of Tulsa is currently facing a huge budget gap due to lowered sales tax from the pandemic. Many City of Tulsa employees are being furloughed through the end of the year.
Meanwhile, the Tulsa Health Department is announcing a number of testing sites in Tulsa where you can go if you're showing symptoms.
Those locations include the Tulsa Health Department, Walmart at 81st and Lewis, OU-Tulsa, and the OSU Health Sciences Center on Southwest Boulevard.
All the sites require a phone call first for a screening and appointment.
OSU Center for Health Sciences
Monday - Friday, 8 am - 5 pm
Appointments: (918) 599-5300
OU Tulsa
Monday - Friday 8 am - 5 pm
Appointments: 918) 619-4980
Walmart
Daily 9 am - 4 pm
Appointments: 800-635-8611
Online: www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com
Tulsa Health Department
Appointments: (918) 582-9355
Veterans Administration Earnest Childers Tulsa VA Clinic
Appointments: 1-888-397-8387