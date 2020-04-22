News
Tulsa Police Arrest Suspect In Deadly Shooting, Identify Victim
Wednesday, April 22nd 2020, 5:38 AM CDT
Updated:
Tulsa Police said the suspect in Tuesday's deadly shooting near Virgin and Peoria has been arrested.
Police said Antonio Antwon Mack was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting.
Officers said Daryl Overstreet died from multiple gunshot wounds.
The shooting happened on Tuesday, April 21 around 4:30 p.m.
Related Story: Tulsa Police: 1 Dead After Domestic Fight
Police said when officers arrived at the scene they found the victim in the road.
Officers said multiple witnesses were interviewed after the shooting.
Detectives said Mack was taken into custody Wednesday morning when he turned himself in.
Officers said Mack is now in the Tulsa County Jail and is facing a first degree murder charge.