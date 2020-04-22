As the late morning period approaches, stronger winds aloft will near the I-35 corridor with increasing chances for severe storms quickly developing along the southern end of I-35. This could be as early as 10am. A pocket of increasing surface instability, convective potential energy, and favorable wind profiles should allow for supercell development ahead of the advancing dry line trailing from the surface low as a warm front attempts to move northward. Additional storms are likely to develop by midday to early afternoon as these features begin moving eastward. The exact location of these parameters will lead to increasing tornado formation midday into this afternoon before the system exits southeastern OK late this evening. Thursday should bring a nice break with pleasant conditions but our next chance for showers and storms will quickly arrive late Thursday night into Friday morning across northern OK and southern Kansas with a low severe weather threat. The weekend currently appears fine despite a weak mid-level wave in the northwest flow aloft brushing the central plains. Another system will near the state by the middle of next week.