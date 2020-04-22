2,894 Total Oklahomans Test Positive For Coronavirus; 170 Total Virus-Related Deaths Reported, OSDH Says
A total of 2,894 Oklahomans have tested positive for the coronavirus and a total of 170 virus-related deaths have been reported, the state health department said Wednesday.
Six deaths have been reported since Tuesday. Two happened in the last 24 hours and four happened between April 5 to 20.
One woman aged 65 or older died in Caddo County. One man aged 65 or older died in Cleveland County. One woman aged 65 or older died in Cotton County.
One man aged 65 or older died in Rogers County. One man aged 65 or older died in Washington County. One woman aged 65 or older died in Pittsburg County.
A total of 608 Oklahomans have been hospitalized due to the virus. As of Wednesday, 298 patients are currently hospitalized.
As of Tuesday's executive order report on coronavirus, 1,702 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus. The state health department said a recovered person is someone who is currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset of symptoms or report of symptoms.
Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order April 2 declaring a health emergency in all 77 Oklahoma counties. On April 1, he amended an earlier emergency declaration to close all non-essential businesses in all 77 counties.
More: Gov. Stitt Declares Health Emergency To Strengthen State's Coronavirus Response
As of Wednesday, 69 counties have reported at least one COVID-19 case.
Oklahoma County has the most cases in the state with 590. Tulsa County has the second most with 432 cases. Cleveland County has the third most with 372 cases.
Tulsa County has the most deaths reported with 25. Oklahoma County has reported 24 deaths. Cleveland County has reported 23 deaths.
As of Wednesday, a total number of 43,019 tests have returned negative. This includes state testing and private lab testing since February.
Earlier, Stitt announced people coming from six states will have to quarantine themselves for two weeks. These states are Louisiana, Washington, California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
For travelers who are returning from a Level 3 Travel Health Notice region, the state health department asks that they stay at home, monitor their health and practice social distancing within the home.
The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.
The state coronavirus hotline is open 24 hours and the number is 877-215-8336 or 211. For a list of coronavirus (COVID-19) links and resources, click here.
For an ongoing list of coronavirus (COVID-19)-related closings, cancellations and postponements, click here.