As of Wednesday, 69 counties have reported at least one COVID-19 case.

Oklahoma County has the most cases in the state with 590. Tulsa County has the second most with 432 cases. Cleveland County has the third most with 372 cases.

Tulsa County has the most deaths reported with 25. Oklahoma County has reported 24 deaths. Cleveland County has reported 23 deaths.

As of Wednesday, a total number of 43,019 tests have returned negative. This includes state testing and private lab testing since February.

