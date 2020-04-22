News
Tulsa Police Are In A Standoff With A Homicide Suspect
Wednesday, April 22nd 2020, 2:02 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are in a stand-off at a motel near 11th and Yale with homicide suspect Mitchell Folsom.
Police say the fugitive warrant squad was able to find Folsom at the motel Wednesday afternoon. Folsom is accused of stabbing Jimmy Johnson to death last week. Offices say he is believed to be armed with a knife.
Police have blocked 11th Street from Canton St. to Eerie in Tulsa.