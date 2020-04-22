“I appreciate Governor Stitt announcing his plan for Oklahoma today. I am working with both the Tulsa Health Department and the State Department of Health to assess the latest trend data that would indicate when we can safely begin such a process in Tulsa," said Bynum. “I plan to discuss these matters with the Mayor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Committee and my colleagues in other Tulsa County municipalities on Thursday and will share my thoughts on the path forward in a press briefing on Friday. The Tulsa Safer At Home order remains in effect within our city limits.”