Gov. Stitt Announces Gradual Rollout Of Certain Businesses Reopening Statewide
Wednesday, April 22nd 2020, 2:56 PM CDT
Governor Kevin Stitt announced an initial phase of when certain businesses can reopen statewide in a Wednesday afternoon press conference.
Stitt said personal care businesses such as hair salons, barbershops, spas, pet groomers, and nail salons are allowed to reopen beginning Friday for appointments only.
The businesses are encouraged to use strict social distancing guidelines that ask customers to wait in their cars until the time of their appointments.
Restaurants, dining rooms, places of worship, sporting venues, gyms, and movie theaters can also reopen beginning May 1.
Stitt continued to stress the importance of social distancing and washing hands thoroughly to continue fighting the spread of COVID-19.