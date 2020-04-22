Morning Storms Cause Hail Damage For Many Oklahomans
TULSA, Oklahoma - People on the West side of Tulsa tell News On 6 it took minutes for this morning's hail-producing storms to pass through.
For Stephen Hendrix, that was enough time to damage both his windshields of his car.
"It looked like I had about 15 to 16 golf ball sized holes in the back of my windshield and in the front, it’s kind of cracked my windshield as well,” Hendrix said.
Residents in Berryhill said the hail ranged in size from golf balls to tennis balls.
“My middle son got up and thought we were having a tornado because our house was literally shaking and rattling from all the hail stones hitting it,” resident Fred Martin said.
Martin said he's looking at hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars of damage to all his cars and his home.
"We have damage to a lot of landscaping lights, we have damage to all four of our lights, hood, roofs, and windshields. Down the sides of the cars as well,” Martin said.
Karen Smith is the co-manager of daylight donuts off west 41st street in Berryhill said the hail was coming down so hard that they had to take cover.
“There was baseball-sized hail hitting our windshield. I had to get all the girls away from the windows, it was horrible,” Smith said. “I thought the windows were going to start exploding - that's how bad it was.”
Hendrix said he's trying to stay positive but is looking at a lot of money in damages.
"For the most part, I've never had this happen before, so I am just laughing through it the best that I can,” Hendrix said.
News On 6 reached out to The Hail Factor, which is a dent repair shop, and the owner said if you have hail damage, find a trusted local shop to point you to the right direction. He said most repairs take just a few days.