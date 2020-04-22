Claremore Business Owner Gives Cleaning Kits To First Responders
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - A Claremore business owner is giving away cleaning kits to first responders.
Like so many businesses right now, Smalygo Auto Wholesale is feeling the effects COVID-19 has had on the economy, but that isn't keeping them from giving back to the community.
Despite the rainy weather Wednesday, first responders were able to stop by and grab some much-needed cleaning supplies.
Owner Kelly Smalygo knows how much they do for Rogers County and wanted to help.
"Been here for twenty years. I want to give back, and that's the name of the game," Smalygo said.
He teamed up with Professional Cleaning Supply to hand out more than 100 kits with disinfectant spray and gloves to first responders. Tim Heath knows how hard it is to find proper cleaning supplies right now.
"Disinfectants are hard to get right now. I mean, some of this stuff we've been waiting on two months," he said.
Like many others, folks from the Rogers County Sheriff's Office are struggling to find supplies.
"It's really encouraging to us to see that this community wants us to be safe and they want to provide what we need," said Sheriff Scott Walton.
He considers Kelly a good friend and neighbor and said this isn't the first time the local business has reached out to help law enforcement.
"It's provided us a box truck to go by and pick up our food donations and deliver those," said Sheriff Walton.
He said community outreach like this gives first responders a lot of encouragement during these tough times.
The company providing the cleaning supplies said they're doing events like this across Oklahoma.