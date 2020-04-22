Senator Lankford Says Department Of Ed. Is Working On Guidance To Distribute Relief Money
Oklahoma Community College presidents had a chance to ask Oklahoma Senator Lankford how they'll be able to spend federal money as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
During a conference call Wednesday, Senator Lankford said the Department of Education is working on guidance to distribute the relief money to faculty and students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senator Lankford said each higher education institution is being treated equally and the funding is based on students’ needs, not by enrollment numbers.
“Tulsa Community College and Harvard University received almost the exact same amount of support in this because it wasn’t based on anything other than how do we target the most students and where are the most students. Tulsa Community College ranks exceptionally high in all that," said Senator Lankford.
He said lawmakers are moving quickly to provide answers and hope to have guidelines for the funding by the end of the week.