Sapulpa Nurse Returns Home After Offering Service In New York City
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - A Sapulpa hospice nurse is back home after working a three-week assignment at a COVID-19 hospital in New York City.
Jennifer Wilson last spoke with us just a few days after she started work in New York.
"The things that I've seen there, the way people died, it was kind of earth shattering, it really was" said Wilson, who was grateful she had experience in hospice care, which helped as she worked overnights a hospital in the Bronx.
There people were dying in such numbers that body bags lined the hallways and trucks were used as temporary morgues.
"I'm telling you until you've been in those trenches and see the things that I've seen, the way people have suffered with this, I don't think anyone can imagine what it's like" said Wilson.
More than anything, she says she'll never forget the scenes when people were dying - alone - except for nurses and sometimes family at a distance, on the phone.
"We did that for as many as we could, but there was not enough, there was not enough of us to be there, for everybody to get a chance to say goodbye to their family."
Now back home, she can relax but said she's surprised by how many people she's seeing without masks.
She's in isolation while waiting for results from a new COVID-19 test as she tries trying to process the thoughts of 21 days at the epicenter.