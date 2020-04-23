After yesterday’s active weather, we get a one-day break before another fast-moving disturbance drops across the northwest upper flow bringing another chance for a few showers and storms across the region. This activity will mostly be sub-severe near or west of the metro even though one or two storms may produce some small hail and gusty winds as a surface low tracks across the region and a cold front passes the area by Friday afternoon and evening. Locations across highway 69 eastward may have a better chance for a few strong to severe storms Friday afternoon into the evening hours. At this point, the weekend looks pleasant despite a weak upper wave nearing the state for Saturday night into Sunday. I’ll continue to keep the weekend pop-free with morning lows in the upper 40s. Saturday a surface ridge will be nearby with north winds and highs in the upper 60s near 70. South winds return Sunday as the ridge moves east with highs reaching the lower to mid-70s. Another system may near the state Tuesday into Wednesday, but chances will remain low for this forecast cycle.